The Utah Jazz will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Jazz are 3-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Jazz swept the three-game regular-season series between the teams last year.

Utah is favored by nine points in the latest Rockets vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.5.

Rockets vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -9

Rockets vs. Jazz over-under: 221.5 points

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, falling 116-106. Shooting guard Jalen Green had a tough game, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court. A bright spot in the game was the play of veteran Eric Gordon, who led the team with 22 points on 63.6 percent shooting.

Houston has been one of the best 3-point shooting teams of the young season as it ranks fourth in 3-pointers made per game and third in 3-point percentage. But it hasn't been as efficient at other areas of the court as the team is in the bottom 10 in both 2-point percentage and free-throw percentage. The Rockets have also been sloppy with the ball as their 19.5 turnovers per game is the worst mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Nuggets at home on Tuesday as they won 122-110. Utah center Rudy Gobert filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. The Jazz got a huge contribution from their bench with three different reserves scoring in double-figures.

Utah could be shorthanded for Thursday's matchup with five different players on the injury report. That includes new addition Rudy Gay (heel) who is listed as out while Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) is questionable. But the team has lots of depth including Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson, who is averaging 17.3 points per game off the bench.

