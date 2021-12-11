The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards face off in a cross-conference contest on Saturday evening. Utah is 18-7 in 2021-22, and the Jazz are 9-3 in road tilts. Washington is 15-11 overall and 8-3 at home to begin the season. Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (reconditioning) are out for the Wizards.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Washington.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah's win-loss record is already impressive, but the Jazz have been even better from a statistical standpoint. Quin Snyder's team leads the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 117.2 points per 100 possessions, and Utah comfortably leads the league in shooting efficiency. That includes top-three marks in 2-point shooting, 3-point shooting and field-goal shooting, with the Jazz also adding top-five rankings in offensive rebounding and second-chance points. Washington struggles in certain key areas on defense, ranking in the bottom five in turnover creation, steals and free-throw prevention.

On the opposite side, the Jazz are firmly in the top eight in defensive rating, giving up only 1.06 points per possession. Utah leads the NBA in assist prevention, allowing only 21.0 per game, and the Jazz are in the top five in field-goal percentage allowed (44.0 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (32.3 percent). Washington is No. 27 in the NBA in 3-point accuracy on the offensive end, and the Jazz are also strongly above-average in both defensive rebounding and rim protection behind Rudy Gobert.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is led by Bradley Beal, with the All-Star guard averaging 22.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. It isn't only Beal that keys the offense, though, with real balance for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 64.8 percent and averaging 15.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game off the bench, and Washington is a top-10 team in field-goal percentage (46.2 percent), 2-point percentage (54.0 percent) and free-throw attempts (21.5 per game).

Utah struggles to force turnovers, ranking No. 28 in the league, and that should give the Wizards more freedom to initiate their sets. On defense, Washington leads the entire NBA in preventing 3-pointers, allowing only 10.1 triples per game, and the Wizards are in the top 10 in the NBA in field-goal defense (44.4 percent), 2-point defense (49.5 percent) and assists allowed (22.7 per game) this season.

How to make Wizards vs. Jazz picks

