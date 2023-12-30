Jimmy Butler is set to return to the hardwood. He's missed his last four games with a calf injury but the Miami Heat announced that he's available to play against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists through 23 games this season for a Miami team that's already had its fair share of injury struggles. Tyler Herro missed 18 games while Bam Adebayo has missed 10. However, the Heat have been able to get the job done without being completely healthy.

Duncan Robinson is having a resurgent year after falling out of the rotation last season, Josh Richardson has jelled with the team after spending time with five teams over his previous four seasons, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. has blossomed into one of the league's most impactful rookies by taking on a heavy workload from the get-go.

Miami is happy to welcome Butler back, but several other players won't be available for Saturday's matchup. Kyle Lowry has been ruled out with a head contusion, Martin has been ruled out with a back injury, and Martin has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Heat have rattled off four straight wins without Butler and rank fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-12 record. They've won their last five matchups against the Jazz.