Joakim Noah will join the Clippers on a 10-day contract, per reports

The Clippers are locked in on making a deep postseason run that could result with Steve Ballmer lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy this summer. Every move they've made this season has been in regard to that. Even after having the best offseason in franchise history, and around the league, the Clippers decided to add even more depth at the trade deadline when they traded Maurice Harkless for Marcus Morris. They then signed Reggie Jackson after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

Now, to answer another concern that Los Angeles has had throughout this season, the Clippers are signing free-agent center Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Clippers remain confident that Noah will take up the final roster spot and finish the season on the team, according to Wojnarowski.

Making it a 10-day contract is a low-risk move for the Clippers, who previously worked out Noah back in September. He's a defensive-minded, scrappy veteran who could mesh well with players like Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell. Not to mention, the Clippers have been concerned about how they match up with the length that the Lakers have in the frontcourt, and if nothing else Noah gives you another body to throw at the likes of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard should these two teams meet in the playoffs.

Still, though, this is a bit of a head-scratching move considering he's 35 years old. The last time Noah played a full and healthy season with a team was back in 2014 when he was an All-Star with the Chicago Bulls. He last played for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019, where he made 42 appearances and was a bright spot off the bench. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds, which is nothing to write home about, but he brought his signature intensity and hustle on the floor every night. Long gone are his Defensive Player of the Year days from 2014, but his time in Memphis showed that he still has something to offer for an NBA team willing to take a chance on him.

If it works out for the Clippers, then they've found a low-cost backup center option without giving up anything, and if not, then they can cut their losses. Either way, it'll be intriguing to see what Noah can offer after nearly a year away from NBA action. Wojnarowski reports that his contract will start next week, where the Clippers have games against the Warriors, Nets and Pelicans.