Joel Embiid doesn't expect a suspension for his role in altercation with Karl Anthony-Towns
Embiid enjoyed getting under Towns' skin, but doesn't think he instigated anything
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid doesn't think he should -- or will -- be suspended for his role in the altercation that he got in with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns during the third quarter of the matchup between the two teams on Wednesday night.
The scuffle between the two All-Star centers was pretty intense, and both players were ejected for their participation. However, Embiid doesn't view himself as the instigator of the action, and he thinks that the fact that he didn't throw any punches should save him from suspension.
"I felt like you could see a lot of things the previous three possessions in the post," Embiid said when describing how the whole situation started. "I kind of got it the way I wanted to, and then, I don't know, I guess that last possession, we got them to turn the ball over, and my hand was staying tangled up. And next thing I know, he's holding me; we're holding each other
"All I did was try to be as cool as I could be in that situation. Personally, I didn't throw any punches, so I shouldn't get suspended. But they have a history of just overruling anything that comes to me in a subtle way. Hopefully they'll overrule it in the right way, but I don't expect it."
For what it's worth, Sixers head coach Brett Brown agreed with Embiid's assessment, though he admitted that he needed to go back and re-watch to see how the fracas unfolded.
"I [didn't] see punches being thrown [by Embiid]," Brown said. "I don't believe he was the instigator."
In all honestly, Embiid didn't seem especially regretful regarding the altercation, as he takes pride in getting under his opponent's skin -- something he feels like he achieved with Towns on Wednesday night. The fact that the Sixers were able to pull out a 117-92 victory to move to 4-0 on the season didn't hurt either.
"That's what I'm good at. I like to get in people's minds," Embiid said. "I like to occupy that real estate. It's the game, we're just having fun, playing basketball, and then something like that is nothing. You just move on."
While he might have moved on, Embiid made sure to get in a good jab at Towns' expense on social media first. Towns though, largely downplayed the evening's events and seemed more upset by the ultimate outcome of the game.
"It was a competitive game, that's all it was." Towns said. "I'm disappointed we lost, and I thought we didn't play the way we usually play; we didn't play Minnesota basketball today. We didn't execute our system the way we usually do as well, but it was a competitive game."
We will find out in short order whether or not the NBA agrees with Embiid when it comes to his role in the altercation, and his resulting punishment. Considering the intensity of the fight, and the fact that the participants are high-profile players, it wouldn't be surprising to see the league hand out some suspensions. In the meantime, you can go ahead and circle March 24, 2020 on the calendar, as that's the next time Sixers and Wolves will go head-to-head.
