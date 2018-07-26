John Wall and other Team USA player portraits are released and Twitter is roasting them

Picture day isn't fun for anyone. You have to put on your pre-selected outfit, go stand in front of a photographer that really doesn't care about the end result any more than you do, and put on your best "I don't hate this" smile until it's time to move on. The USA Basketball Team, practicing in Las Vegas, is no different. The team's portraits came out on Thursday, and they're... not the best.

John Wall's, for example, was so bad that the poor Wizards' Twitter account deleted what was supposed to be a prideful post. However, just because that photo got scrubbed doesn't mean that Twitter will forget. It never does. And Wall was soundly destroyed for his photo.

R.I.P. the Wizards John Wall USA tweet



07/26/2018-07/26/2018 pic.twitter.com/AhEycG5Rbl — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) July 26, 2018

john wall looks how 2018 feels pic.twitter.com/cvsHOrWOtP — martin rickman (@martinrickman) July 26, 2018

john wall looks like the dude from a bachelor party who disappears for 48 hours and nobody can find pic.twitter.com/WFJ6D22Dtx — Joon Lee (@joonlee) July 26, 2018

Pop: I need you guys to be ready to represent America



John Wall: I got you, coach pic.twitter.com/nTkZyWvl72 — Clemquon (@TheClemReport) July 26, 2018

John Wall reading Sports Illustrated like: pic.twitter.com/gxlcH0H3Qf — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) July 26, 2018

John Wall and the weird dude at the bus station who says John Wall is the best player in the east are now the same person pic.twitter.com/UuVmlNd8hg — Kyle (@designatedkyle) July 26, 2018

Wall is either having the best or worst summer ever. Maybe somehow both. However, Wall isn't the only one getting summarily cooked by Twitter. The Pistons were well-represented, with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond getting on the team.

And although the Pistons still have it up, people aren't being easy on Griffin.

"Yeah bro Logic the artist of the year Bobby Tarantino 2 tops all albums" pic.twitter.com/qD9qQmACfL — juice wrld the slump god (@Finneser3) July 26, 2018

This is leading to some perfectly valid fears about this team as it begins training in Las Vegas.

i'm getting worried about team usa basketball pic.twitter.com/oj3jKZXUe9 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) July 26, 2018

They'll be fine, probably. With that being said, when the guy representing the NBA team from nation's capital looks like Ed Reed: The Later Years, it's completely fair that some people have a few worries about the team.