The New York Knicks are one of the most historic franchises in the NBA, but the last few decades have not produced much to remember -- at least not in a positive sense. In fact, since they made the Eastern Conference finals in 2000, they've made the playoffs just five times, most recently in 2013.

That drought could be coming to an end this season, however, thanks in large part to the play of Most Improved Player candidate Julius Randle. On Saturday, the All-Star forward led the Knicks to a 119-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to push them above .500 at 20-19, and into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Randle also made a bit of history in the process, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Knicks player to record multiple triple-doubles in the same season in over three decades. The last player to accomplish the feat was Mark Jackson way back in 1989.

The 12 assists were also a career-high for Randle, who has really improved as a facilitator under new Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. He's dishing out a career-high 5.7 assists per game this season, which is over two assists more than his best previous mark.

New York still has plenty of work to do, as only three games separate fourth place from 11th place in the East. One little run in either direction could see them solidify a playoff spot or fall out of the picture completely. Still, the fact that they're in a position to make the postseason this late in the 2020-21 campaign is a welcome relief to their long-suffering fans, and has been one of the most interesting twists to this strange pandemic season.

Likewise, it's been fun watching Randle finally put everything together to make good on the potential everyone saw early in his career, and emerge as one of the best players in the East this season.