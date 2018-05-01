Kawhi Leonard trade rumors: Spurs worried Leonard's camp has ulterior motive to force move to larger market

No one really knows what's going to happen with the incoming Kawhi Leonard-San Antonio Spurs standoff. It's been a long, arduous season full of misinformation regarding Leonard's return and status with the Spurs, but a new report from Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright of ESPN on Tuesday has provided at least some insight into both the Spurs and Leonard's situations.

According to the report, which is full of quotes and league sources painting two very different pictures of the scenario, a big cause of the tension is stemming from what coach Gregg Popovich is referring to as Leonard's "group." This group is comprised of Leonard's agent Mitch Frankel and his uncle Dennis Robertson, who reportedly pushed for the Spurs to get outside consultation on Leonard's injury.

Leonard missed the entire 2017-18 season save for nine games with what the Spurs have called tendinopathy to the quad, which can be "anything from tendinitis to an actual disease of the tendon, like a degenerative disease a disease that is in Leonard's quadriceps," according to certified athletic trainer Jeff Stotts, who we spoke with about the injury back in January. Kawhi's camp, however, believes that Leonard's injury is a series of contusions that started in 2016, rather than a disease.

The Spurs have reportedly become concerned that Leonard's group is scheming to force a trade to a larger market. More from that report:

Multiple league sources also told ESPN that the Spurs have grown worried that Leonard's group has an ulterior motive to fray the relationship and get Leonard traded to a larger market like Los Angeles (Leonard's hometown) or New York or Philadelphia (Robertson lives in New Jersey). One source close to general manager R.C. Buford said the longtime executive admitted to him that he's constantly losing sleep over how and why the relationship with Leonard has disintegrated.

Once considered one of his strongest attributes, Leonard's radio silence has become a point of frustration for fans that just want to see one of the game's best two-way stars on the floor. There were reports Leonard wouldn't return in February, followed by reports he could return in March, followed by a report of a players-only meeting where Leonard was confronted by teammates about his timetable. Throughout all of this, Leonard has been largely mum on his status.

Leonard had played with the Spurs for six years before this season, but he didn't really break out until the 2015-16 season. Once Tim Duncan retired, he was the heir apparent to pick up the torch in a line of quiet Spurs superstars. We never expect this type of drama from the Spurs' camp, which makes the saga more compelling.

Leonard's group, in the report, has also bristled at Popovich's very public questioning of the issue, along with the Spurs' insistence on using in-house doctors. Buford, however, says that Leonard's health is the priority. "Our focus for all of our players is to provide them with the very best in player care for their entire career," he said, per ESPN. "Throughout this process with Kawhi, our goal has been to give him the best care and support available no matter where that comes from."

Now, the next question looming is what's going to happen this offseason. Before this debacle (and even if Leonard were injured all season), the Spurs offering Leonard the supermax would have been a foregone conclusion. Now, however, things are murkier. Things between Leonard and the organization could be so fractured he can't return. Then again, if Leonard takes the money, comes back, and starts winning again, that has a way of repairing team-player relationships. To call the situation delicate would be calling Leonard important to the Spurs' future plans -- it's a massive understatement.

The Spurs went 47-35 this season and were knocked out of the playoffs by the Warriors in five games. This is without question the most dramatic season the team has been through since Popovich became coach. Leonard's future may be cloudy now, but come free agency, we'll see how seriously he takes other offers. We'll also see what Leonard's silence meant. It could have been an indictment of the Spurs' treatment towards him. But it could also end up being Kawhi being Kawhi.