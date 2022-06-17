Klay Thompson keeps receipts and he showed one of them on Thursday night. Fresh off winning the 2022 NBA Championship, Thompson was on "Cloud 109" but took the time to come down to earth for a minute to call out Jaren Jackson Jr..

"Strength in numbers is alive and well," Thompson said postgame. "There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'Strength in numbers' after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can't wait to retweet that thing. Freakin' bum. I had to watch that. I'm like, 'This freakin' clown.'"

To quote Thompson himself, "Holy Canoli." The Golden State guard was referring to a tweet from back on March 28, after the Warriors took a 123-95 beating from the Grizzlies.

After the game, Jackson Jr., 22, went on social media to celebrate. He wrote "All Strength in numbers," along with a clapping emoji.

Without context it seems like a relatively harmless message, but it's a reference to Golden State's old slogan.

"Sorry, that memory just popped up," Thompson continued "Gonna mock us? You ain't ever been there before. We've been there before, we know what it takes. So to be here again, hold that."

That happened 81 days ago, but Thompson said he is not one to forget easily. When the next reporter was about to ask a question, the player clearly still had more to say.

"Twitter fingers, can you believe it?" he said. "I got a memory like an elephant. I don't forget. And there were a lot of people kicking us when we were down."

It's understandable why this championship is an emotional one for Thompson. He tore his left ACL while playing against the Toronto Raptors during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He did not return to the court until January 2022, as he also dealt with a separate ruptured Achilles tendon injury.

The last three years have been a bumpy ride for him and the Warriors, but this year they proved the Golden State dynasty is alive and well, and that is something Thompson shouldn't forget.