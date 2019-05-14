Knicks could look to trade top pick in NBA Draft for Anthony Davis, per report

A win in Tuesday night's NBA Draft lottery for the New York Knicks won't necessarily mean that Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson will be headed to the Big Apple.

Williamson is widely considered to be the top player in the incoming draft class, but according to Stadium's Shams Charania, the Knicks may very well look to trade for New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis if they win the top pick in the lottery.

"The Knicks getting the number one overall pick impacts the Anthony Davis potential trade talks. I'm told if the Knicks get the No. 1 overall pick, they would then shift their focus toward a potential deal for Anthony Davis," Charania said. "...There might not be another team out there that has a better package than the Knicks if they were able to get that No. 1 overall pick.

"So that's where the Knicks would shift their focus, and that would arm them in free agency with Anthony Davis, and all these star players, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, the list goes on and on, most of these guys want to play with other stars, want to play on teams that can compete deep and long in playoff runs, and that's exactly what Anthony Davis would give the Knicks. He would give them a guy that they could use to try to sway Kevin Durant to come to try to join that franchise."

You can see Charania's comments below:

Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania with the latest on the Knicks plan if they get the top-pick in tonight's #NBADraftLottery. pic.twitter.com/pcPOQ0CjXM — Stadium (@Stadium) May 14, 2019

The Knicks are expected to be major players in free agency this summer, and where they land in the lottery will clearly have a major impact on the other moves that they make over the offseason.

New York has a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery on Tuesday night. The Pelicans themselves have a six percent chance of winning the lottery, and if that were to occur they could try to pair Williamson with Davis without having to execute a trade.