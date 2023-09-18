New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is making a big change ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 28-year-old had been managed by CAA since he was a Laker in 2014, but his move to WME was announced was on Monday. He'll be reuniting with former CAA agent Andrew Thomas, who joined WME in February of 2022.

Randle has been a staple for the Knicks in recent years. He's averaged 22.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019. He's made a pair of All-Star teams and a pair of All-NBA teams as a key player for New York. While Randle's move will place him alongside a familiar face, trade rumors could surface following his change in management. CAA has strong ties to the Knicks.

Leon Rose, the president of the Knicks, previously worked as an agent for CAA before joining New York in his current role. His son, Sam, works for CAA and represents Knicks point guard Jalen Rose. Donovan Mitchell, another CAA client, was linked to the Knicks as a preferred trade destination before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2022-23 season.

WME represents Knicks forward RJ Barrett and superstar big man Joel Embiid, who's rumored to be interested in moving on from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks are the betting favorite among likely trade destinations for the reigning MVP.