The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three days when the teams meet in an NBA Christmas Day matchup at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks won Saturday's matchup, 130-111, to run their win streak to seven games. The Bucks (22-7) have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, while New York (16-12) is sixth. Milwaukee went 8-1 on a nine-game homestand before Saturday's matchup. New York was on the road for the previous five games and won three.

Monday's tip-off in New York City is set for noon ET. The latest Bucks vs. Knicks odds list Milwaukee as a 3.5-point favorite according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 240.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Bucks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Knicks:

Bucks vs. Knicks spread: Milwaukee -3.5

Bucks vs. Knicks over/under: 240.5 points

Bucks vs. Knicks money line: Milwaukee -159, New York +134

MIL: Is 20-14-1 ATS in its last 35 as a road favorite.

NYK: Is 10-16-2 in its past 28 as a home underdog.

Bucks vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's games have gone Over the total 38 times in its past 55 because the Bucks have one of the NBA's top offenses. They are scoring 124.4 points per game and shooting 49.8% from the field, both second-best in the league. The Bucks edged the Knicks 110-105 in pool play of the NBA In-Season Tournament then routed them 146-122 in the quarterfinals. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the quarterfinals. He scored 28 in Saturday's victory.

The Bucks shot 60.5% from 3-point range in the quarterfinal and are seventh in the league from long range at 37.9%. Saturday's victory was their ninth in a row against New York. Antetokounmpo averages 30.9 points (T-3 in NBA) and 11 boards (sixth), and Damian Lillard scores 26.2 and adds seven assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is 14-12-2 against the spread. It is likely to slow the game down to limit the opportunities for Antetokounmpo and Lillard. The Knicks allow the fifth-fewest field-goal attempts per game. They also are third in the NBA in offensive rebounds (13.1) and sixth overall (45.7). The Knicks lead the NBA in rebounding differential at plus-4.9, and opponents are averaging 111.4 points per game (seventh). Julian Randle averages 9.5 rebounds per game, most among New York's healthy players.

The Knicks are 7-4 at home (5-5-1 ATS), while the Bucks are average on the road. Milwaukee is 16-2 at home but 6-5 in away games. Jalen Brunson scored 36 points in Saturday's loss and averages 25.3 points and 5.9 assists for the season. Randle scored 26, and Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Knicks are sixth in the NBA in 3-point shooting at 38%, with Brunson hitting 45.8% of his attempts. He scored 45 points in the first meeting with the Bucks this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bucks vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 234 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 101-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.