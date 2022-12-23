The Chicago Bulls head over to Madison Square Garden as they match up against the New York Knicks on Friday night. The Bulls are 13-18 overall but are winners of two games in a row as on Wednesday, Chicago knocked off the Atlanta Hawks 110-108 on a buzzer-beater. On the flip side, New York is 18-14 but had its eight-game win streak halted on Dec. 21 when the Knicks fell to the Toronto Raptors 113-106. Alex Caruso (concussion) is out for Chicago, while Quentin Grimes (ankle) is questionable for New York.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Manhattan, N.Y. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 225.5.

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: New York -5.5

Bulls vs. Knicks Over-Under: 225.5 points

Bulls vs. Knicks money line: New York -225, Chicago +185

NYK: Knicks are 6-0 ATS in their last six games playing on one day of rest

CHI: Over is 5-1 in the Bulls' last six games following an ATS win



Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is having a superb season for the Knicks. Brunson has taken control of this team with his skill and leadership, and the Villanova product owns the ball handles and quickness to get past his defender with ease. He's able to stretch the floor due to his reliable jumper from both mid-range and downtown. Brunson averages 20.3 points with a team-best 6.3 assists, and he is making 36.6% of his attempts from downtown.

Forward RJ Barrett is an athletic player on the wing who likes to play downhill and attack the paint. The Duke product is a fearless finisher with tremendous athleticism as Barrett is putting up 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He's found a rhythm offensively, scoring 20-plus in six of his last seven outings. On Wednesday, Barrett dropped 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Bulls can cover

Forward DeMar DeRozan is an elite scorer who excels in the mid-range. DeRozan has an array of moves to get past his man with the ability to finish with force in the paint. The five-time All-Star has a knack for drawing contact and getting to the line, and he is shooting 88% from the free-throw line on 8.1 attempts per game. Additionally, he's leading the team in scoring (25.9) with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Center Nikola Vucevic provides Chicago with a top-tier rebounder. Vucevic is relentless on the boards and uses his size as leverage to box out defenders. The USC product also can score from anywhere on the court as Vucevic has a reliable jumper with a soft touch around the basket. The 32-year-old averages 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, and he has scored 20-plus points in three straight games.

