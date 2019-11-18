Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from proven model on 6-2 run

The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Monday evening. John Beilein's team arrives on the heels of a three-game losing streak and, to make things even more challenging for Cleveland, the Cavaliers are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Philadelphia on Sunday. For the Knicks, the most recent result was also an unfavorable one with a narrow loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Sportsbooks list New York as a 3-point favorite, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds. Before you make any Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also entered Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has locked in on Knicks vs. Cavaliers. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Cavaliers are struggling right now, particularly on the offensive end, but there is reason to be optimistic about Cleveland. The play of Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson has been sterling in the early going of the season and the Knicks present a bottom-10 defense in the NBA on a per-possession basis. The backcourt duo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland could present match-up issues for New York if things break right and, from a talent perspective, it would be easy to argue that Cleveland actually had a discernible advantage under Beilein's leadership.

Just because Cleveland has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread on Monday.

The model also understands the challenging nature of a back-to-back with travel, putting a young Cavs team in a tough position in this game. New York's season-long results have not been favorable but, last week, the Knicks out-dueled the Dallas Mavericks in a nationally televised game and New York came within one possession of mounting a two-game winning streak. While the Knicks aren't setting the world on fire defensively, there have been improved moments and, physically, New York can present Cleveland with a lot of length and athleticism to deal with in attempting to attack the rim.

On the opposite side, New York's offense is struggling mightily, with the NBA's worst output in terms of scoring. Still, Marcus Morris (18.2 points per game) and RJ Barrett have put together productive statistical profiles, and the best is yet to come for New York's best player in Julius Randle. Cleveland's defense has performed admirably to this point but, dating back to last season, there is reason to believe that the Cavaliers could have trouble slowing the opposition, particularly on a rest disadvantage.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Knicks and which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.