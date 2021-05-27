The first two games of this first-round series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have both come down to the wire. After a late surge in the second half of Game 2, the No. 4 Knicks managed to tie up the series with the fifth-seeded Hawks on Wednesday night. Trae Young was still unstoppable throughout the game, but a cold shooting half from the Hawks' role players coupled with a hot shooting stretch from Knicks forward Reggie Bullock was the difference down the stretch to give New York the win. As the series shifts to Atlanta, the Hawks will try to make an environment similar to what they experienced at Madison Square Garden, but that may be difficult.

Nevertheless, Atlanta has been one of the better teams in the league at home, posting a 25-11 record in the regular season. Hopefully that helps as the Knicks look to try and steal a game on the road against them. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Friday's Game 3.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(4) New York Knicks vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, May 28 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 28 | 7 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Odds: NY +155; ATL -175 | O/U: 211 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Knicks: While the Knicks managed to come away with the win, it wasn't without some difficulty as Julius Randle struggled again to get anything going on offense for much of the game. He had another inefficient shooting night, but finished with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win. It took Randle until the third quarter for him to get going on offense, which has been a problem for him in the first two games in the series. In order for the Knicks to take control against the Hawks, Randle has to start Game 3 hot. Otherwise it will once again fall on Derrick Rose's shoulders to carry the offensive load for New York. While Rose was able to tread water for the Knicks in Game 2, it's not a guarantee that his production alone can carry this team to another win. The Knicks need more from Randle, or this offense will once again look stagnant.

Hawks: Atlanta really squandered an opportunity to go ahead 2-0 in the series when head coach Nate McMillan sat Young for far too long in the second half, allowing for the Knicks to go on a 30-8 run to get back in the game and retake the lead. You would think that would constitute some change to the rotation after the bench failed to get anything going on offense without Young on the floor, but McMillan said after Game 2 he was fine with his rotation, given the eight or nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter should've been enough for the starters to gain control of the game. That's fine if we're in the regular season, but the Hawks had that game in the bag, and no one had an answer for Young all night. Perhaps McMillan will consider some tinkering with his rotation in Game 3.

Prediction

Young and the Hawks should serve up some home cooking in Game 3 to get the win. They would be ahead in this series 2-0 to this point if it weren't for McMillan's reluctance to put Young back in Game 2 earlier, but with no answer for Atlanta's young guard I think he puts on a show for the home crowd. Pick: Hawks -4