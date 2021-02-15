The New York Knicks will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 13-15 overall and 6-6 at home, while Atlanta is 11-15 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Knicks have won six of their last eight games against the Hawks.

Atlanta is favored by two points in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Knicks +2

Knicks vs. Hawks over-under: 216.5 points

Latest Odds: Atlanta Hawks -2 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks rolled past the Houston Rockets on Saturday, 121-99. New York has won four of is past six games. The Knicks have held opponents under 100 points in three consecutive games. They outscored the Rockets in the paint, 60-44. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 22 points.

Derrick Rose scored 16 points vs. Houston. He has totaled 14-plus points in each of his three games since he was traded to New York from Detroit. Mitchell Robinson is out with a broken hand. Nerlens Noel started at center in his place Saturday and scored 10 points.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta lost to Indiana on Saturday, 125-113. The Hawks have lost three consecutive games and six of their past seven. Clint Capela had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Trae Young scored just 15 points, his third-lowest total of the season. Young did finish with 15 assists. He did not have a 3-point attempt for just the second time in his career.

The Hawks squandered a nine-point fourth quarter lead in the loss to the Pacers. They were outscored 41-26 in the final quarter. Atlanta lost its most recent meeting with New York, 115-109 on Jan. 4. Rajon Rondo (back) will not play on Monday.

How to make Knicks vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Hawks spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 79-46 roll.