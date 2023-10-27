The Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks will face off in an Eastern Conference clash on Friday night. Atlanta is 0-1 overall and finished last season 41-41, losing in the NBA Play-in Tournament. Meanwhile, New York is 0-1 overall and finished last season 47-35, advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The teams split their four regular-season matchups last season, but the Knicks have won five of the last six meetings in Atlanta.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are favored by 1 point in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds. The over/under for total points is 229.5 points.

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Hawks -1

Hawks vs. Knicks over/under: 229.5 points

Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Hawks: -112, Knicks: -108

What you need to know about the Hawks

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 10 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Hawks found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 116-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charlotte. The Hawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game as 4-point favorites. Jalen Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 21 points along with seven rebounds.

The Hawks revolve around Trae Young, who finished ninth in the NBA in total points last season while leading the league in total assists for the second straight season. He is complemented in the backcourt by Dejounte Murray, who averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. The Hawks let longtime starting power forward John Collins leave to Utah via trade, and they've elevated Saddiq Bey to the starting lineup. He scored 15 points in the team's opener and swiped a career-high of five steals. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener as they fell to Boston 108-104. The Knicks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Immanuel Quickley, who earned 24 points along with six rebounds. Even though they lost, the Knicks were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds, easily outclassing Boston in that department as the Celtics only pulled down seven offensive boards.

New York had one of the most efficient offenses last season, ranking third in the NBA with a 117.8 offensive rating. Julius Randle led the team with 25.1 points per game and 10 rebounds per game, while Jalen Brunson added 24 PPG and a team-high of 6.2 assists per game. Josh Hart knocked down 52% of his three-point attempts after being acquired in a midseason trade, while new addition Donte DiVincenzo converted on 40% of his three-pointers last year with Golden State. See which team to pick here.

