The New York Knicks aim to stay hot Saturday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets for an NBA matchup at Spectrum Center. Both teams played NBA In-Season Tournament games Friday night, with New York (7-5) beating the Washington Wizards 120-99 and the Hornets (3-8) losing 130-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The teams faced off last Sunday, with the Knicks coming away with a 129-107 victory at Madison Square Garden. New York has won five of its past six games.

Tipoff for Saturday's game in Charlotte, N.C. is set for 6 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus Knicks vs. Hornets odds list New York as a 7-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5.

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: New York -7

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 223.5 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: New York -279, Charlotte +225

NYK: Is 12-3 ATS in its past 15 as a road favorite.

CHA: Is 7-5-1 ATS in its past 13 games with no rest.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is 6-3-2 against the spread this season, and the Knicks have the NBA's best defense. Opponents are scoring 104.7 points per game, while the Hornets are allowing 122.6 (27th in NBA). Jalen Brunson is the team's top scorer, and he had 32 points in Friday night's victory. He had 23 points, five assists and five rebounds in the last meeting, one of four Knicks with at least 20 points.

RJ Barrett (22.6 points per game) and Julius Randle (19.6) were the others, and Immanuel Quickley scored 17. Barrett's, however, is day-to-day (illness). Quickley scored 27 against the Wizards and was one of five New York players with at least six rebounds. The Knicks are second in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game), while the Hornets are 10th (45.2). Randle averages a double-double, leading the team at 10 rebounds per game.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is 5-5 ATS and 2-2 ATS as a home underdog, and LaMelo Ball can carry the team on his shoulders. He scored 32 points in Friday's loss as the Bucks bombarded the Hornets with 3-pointers, making 22 of 45 tries. Ball scored 32 in the last meeting and had seven rebounds and six assists. The Hornets average 113.5 points and are fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounds (14.1 per game).

P.J. Washington (15.9 points) and Gordon Hayward (15.7) have led the team in scoring once over the past four games. Six players average at least 14 points. That includes center Mark Williams, who had 16 rebounds Friday and averages 9.6 per game. Williams had 24 in a loss to the Wizards two weeks ago. Terry Rozier averages 22 points, and Miles Bridges (17 ppg) hits 40% of his 3-point tries.

How to make Knicks vs. Hornets picks

