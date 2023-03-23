Eastern Conference foes match up at Amway Center on Thursday evening. The Orlando Magic host the New York Knicks, with Orlando entering at 30-43 this season. The Magic have won two of their last three games and are 17-19 at home in 2022-23. New York (42-31) arrives on the second night of a back-to-back after losing a Wednesday night game in Miami, and the Knicks are 2-0 against the Magic this season. New York's injury report is undetermined on the back-to-back, with Orlando operating without both Jalen Suggs (concussion) and Jonathan Isaac (adductor) on Thursday.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a 3-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Magic odds.

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Knicks -3

Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 229.5 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks -155, Magic +130

NYK: The Knicks are 6-3-2 against the spread with no rest

ORL: The Magic are 19-17 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's offense is one of the best surprises of the season in the NBA. The Knicks are in the top six of the league in efficiency, scoring 1.16 points per possession, and New York crushes on the offensive glass. That includes more than 31% of missed shots gathered by New York, and the Knicks average more than 16 second-chance points per game. New York is in the top five of the NBA in turnover rate (13%) and free throw creation, and Orlando is last in the league in 2-point defense with opponents shooting 57.1% inside the arc.

On defense, the Knicks lead the league in allowing fewer than 46 points in the paint per game. New York is also in the top six of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, and fast break points allowed. The Knicks should also benefit from an Orlando offense that ranks No. 24 or worse in the league in offensive rating, assist-to-turnover ratio, 3-point percentage, assists per game and turnovers per game.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is led by a pair of dynamic young forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero is averaging 20.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season, and he is the frontrunner for the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Banchero is averaging 22.0 points per game in the last nine outings, and he is flanked by a highly prolific partner in Wagner, who is averaging 18.7 points per game on 59.0% true shooting.

Orlando's offense leans on its force, with the Magic ranking in the top 10 of the NBA with 25.3 free throw attempts per game. The Magic are also above-average on the offensive glass, securing 28.1% of available rebounds and producing 14.4 second-chance points per game. Orlando is also facing a New York defense that is very conservative in nature, leading to the Knicks posting a bottom-five mark in the league in turnovers created per game.

