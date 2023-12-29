Eastern Conference playoff contenders meet at the Kia Center on Friday evening. The New York Knicks visit the Orlando Magic for the first of four scheduled meetings between the teams this season. New York is 17-13 overall and 9-9 on the road, while Orlando is 18-12 overall and a sparkling 11-4 at home. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Jericho Sims (ankle) are out for the Knicks. Markelle Fultz (knee) and Joe Ingles (ankle) are out for the Magic, with Gary Harris (calf) and Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) listed as questionable.

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Magic -1.5

Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 227 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Magic -121, Knicks +101

New York: The Knicks are 9-8-1 against the spread in road games

Orlando: The Magic are 10-4 against the spread in home games



Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the superior offense in this matchup, led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Randle is on a 15-game streak with at least 20 points, averaging 26.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in that stretch. Randle is now averaging 22.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in 2023-24, and he is flanked by Brunson, who is also red-hot. Brunson is averaging 32.7 points in his last three outings and 27.3 points per game in December. He is shooting 45.3% from 3-point range this season, and Brunson is putting up 26.0 points and 5.9 assists per game.

As a team, New York is scoring more than 1.17 points per possession, a top-10 figure in the NBA, and the Knicks dominate on the offensive glass. The Knicks are in the top three of the league in offensive rebound rate (33.2%) and second-chance points (16.2 per game) this season, and New York also has top-eight marks in free throw creation (24.6 attempts per game) and turnovers (13.1 per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has the benefit of home-court advantage, including an 11-4 mark at Kia Center. The Magic have out-scored opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions in home games, and Orlando has top-three marks in the NBA this season in both free throw creation (27.1 per game) and points in the paint (55.9 per game). The Magic are also stout on the offensive glass, including 16.0 second-chance points per game, and Orlando's defensive metrics are outstanding.

The Magic are allowing fewer than 1.11 points per possession, ranking in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, and Orlando leads the league in assist prevention, allowing only 23.3 helpers per game. Orlando is also in the top five of the league in turnover creation (15.6 per game), steals (8.3 per game), and defensive rebound rate (72.8%). The Magic are also in the top 10 in second-chance points allowed (13.0 per game) and points allowed in the paint (47.1 per game). See which team to pick here.

