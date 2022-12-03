A cross-conference battle has the Dallas Mavericks (10-11) heading to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks (10-12) on Saturday afternoon. The Mavs are in a massive slump, dropping five of their last six games. Likewise, New York hasn't been playing its best ball. The Knicks have lost three of their last four outings.

Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as the 1.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 224.5.

Knicks vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -1.5

Knicks vs. Mavericks over/under: 224.5 points

Knicks vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -125, New York +105

DAL: Over is 10-1 in Mavericks' last 11 games following a straight-up loss

NYK: Knicks are 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a having solid start to the year for New York. Brunson is an assertive scorer with the skill to get a bucket at all three levels. The Villanova product reads the defense very well and can find his teammates for easy looks. Brunson is leading the team in scoring (21.3), assists (6.5) and steals (1.1). The 26-year-old has scored 30-plus in three of his last five games.

Forward Julius Randle is a strong and effective scorer in the paint. Randle likes to handle the rock and is able to take his man off the dribble. The Kentucky product plays with a high motor and can be relentless down low. He's putting up 21.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. On Nov. 29, Randle had 36 points, seven boards and five assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an exceptional offensive weapon. Doncic can facilitate the offense at a high clip while constantly getting buckets himself. The three-time All-Star uses screens to his advantage to hit the open man or attack the lane. Doncic is logging a league-high 33.6 points with 8.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest. On Thursday, he racked up 35 points, 10 dimes and three steals.

Center Christian Wood is a nice scoring option in the post. Wood has the talent to score in a variety of ways, including jumpers and the low post. The UNLV product is tall and lengthy (6-foot-9) but can take opposing bigs off the dribble. The 27-year-old averages 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. On Nov. 27, Wood recorded 21 points and seven rebounds.

