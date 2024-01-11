The Dallas Mavericks will host the New York Knicks in a cross-conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule. Dallas is 22-16 overall and 11-8 at home, while New York is 22-15 overall and 11-11 on the road. The Mavs have won both of the previous matchups this season between the teams, including a 126-121 overtime victory two weeks ago. The Knicks are 21-15-1 against the spread this season, while the Mavericks are 21-17 ATS. Luka Doncic (ankle) is out for Dallas.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. New York is favored by 4 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Knicks spread: Mavericks +4

Mavericks vs. Knicks over/under: 233.5 points

Mavericks vs. Knicks money line: Mavericks: +140, Knicks: -166

What to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks came into the contest on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might have gone to their heads. They took a 120-103 bruising from the Memphis Grizzlies, which signaled the end of Dallas' three-game winning streak. Despite the defeat, the Mavericks had strong showings from Kyrie Irving, who scored 33 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals, and Doncic, who scored 31 points with six assists and six rebounds.

Dallas will be without Doncic on Thursday, and the team is 1-3 straight-up and 2-2 ATS when he doesn't play. Also on Dallas' injury report are Dante Exum (out; foot), Dereck Lively II (doubtful; ankle) and Grant Williams (questionable; ankle), so the Mavs could be down four of their top seven scorers. Thus, the Mavericks may have to rely more on Irving, who's averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists since returning from a 12-game absence at the start of 2024.

What to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks waltzed into their game Tuesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They put the hurt on the Portland Trail Blazers with a sharp 112-84 win. With the Knicks ahead 63-41 at the half, the match was all but over already. Newcomer OG Anunoby led New York with 23 points, while Julius Randle added 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

It was a breakout game for the former Raptor in Anunoby, as he averaged just 12 points in his first four games with the Knicks. New York is 5-0 both straight-up and against the spread since trading for Anunoby as the team has taken its defense to another level with last year's league leader in steals wearing a Knicks uniform. New York is allowing 97.4 points per game since Anunoby joined the team, compared to 113.9 points per game beforehand. Center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) remains out for New York.

