Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ New York

Current Records: Brooklyn 33-23; New York 31-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2020. New York and Brooklyn will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Knicks going off at just a 2-point favorite.

New York didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 126-120 victory. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 38 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Brooklyn had to settle for a 101-98 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Nets, who fell 137-133 when the teams previously met in January. Mikal Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Knicks are now 31-27 while Brooklyn sits at 33-23. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them third in the league. But Brooklyn ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.30% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $112.23

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won 18 out of their last 29 games against New York.