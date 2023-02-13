Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ New York
Current Records: Brooklyn 33-23; New York 31-27
What to Know
The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2020. New York and Brooklyn will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Knicks going off at just a 2-point favorite.
New York didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 126-120 victory. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 38 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Brooklyn had to settle for a 101-98 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Nets, who fell 137-133 when the teams previously met in January. Mikal Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Knicks are now 31-27 while Brooklyn sits at 33-23. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them third in the league. But Brooklyn ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.30% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $112.23
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won 18 out of their last 29 games against New York.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Brooklyn 122 vs. New York 115
- Nov 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 85
- Apr 06, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 98
- Mar 13, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 107
- Feb 16, 2022 - Brooklyn 111 vs. New York 106
- Nov 30, 2021 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 110
- Apr 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. New York 112
- Mar 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. New York 112
- Jan 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. New York 109
- Jan 26, 2020 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Dec 26, 2019 - New York 94 vs. Brooklyn 82
- Nov 24, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. New York 101
- Oct 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. New York 109
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91