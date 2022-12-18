The New York Knicks (16-13) hold the NBA's longest winning streak and go for their seventh consecutive victory on Sunday when they visit the Indiana Pacers (15-15). Indiana is just 3-7 in their last 10 games and lost their last matchup on Friday to Cleveland despite shooting 52% from the field. The Knicks also are on a five-game road winning streak, which dates back to November 21.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 5 p.m. ET, where the Pacers are 9-6 this season. Indiana is favored by one point in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.

Pacers vs. Knicks spread: Pacers -1

Pacers vs. Knicks over/under: 227 points

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday against the Cavaliers, 118-112. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 assists. Center Myles Turner also finished with a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Although Indiana shot well overall, the Pacers made just 30% of their 3-point attempts.

Bennedict Mathurin continues to have one of the best seasons among all NBA rookies and he scored 22 points against the Cavaliers on Friday. For the season, he has averaged 18 points with 4.1 rebounds per game. As a team, the Pacers make the second-most blocks in the league with 6.2 per game. Turner leads Indiana in that area with 2.2 per outing.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks capitalized on a fading Chicago Bulls side with a 114-91 win on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the effort for the Knicks, with a 6-for-9 shooting performance from beyond the arc and 22 points with six assists. Quentin Grimes also stepped up with 22 points for his second-best scoring performance of the season.

The Knicks are only missing Obi Toppin (knee), who has averaged 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Where the Knicks have helped themselves is on the defensive end of the floor. The Knicks have held opponents to shoot just 45% this season, which is third-best in the league. They also pull down the fifth-most rebounds (47.5 rebounds per game), led by Julius Randle's nine per start.

