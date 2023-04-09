The Indiana Pacers will wrap up their 2022-23 NBA season on Sunday afternoon. Indiana is 34-47 and will visit Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks in the final regular season game for both sides. New York is playoff-bound as the No. 5 seed in the East with a looming first round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Julius Randle (ankle) and Jalen Brunson (hand) are out for the Knicks. Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) and Chris Duarte (ankle) are out for the Pacers, with Myles Turner (ankle), Jalen Smith (knee), Aaron Nesmith (head), TJ McConnell (hip), Isaiah Jackson (head), and Oshae Brissett (back) listed as questionable.

Pacers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -8.5

Pacers vs. Knicks over/under: 230 points

Pacers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -355, Pacers +278

IND: The Pacers are 19-21 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 18-19-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Pacers can cover



Indiana is scoring 1.16 points per possession over the last seven games, and the Pacers are leading the league with 18.1 fast break points per game this season. Indiana also shares the ball well with 26.9 assists per contest, and the Pacers are above the NBA median in 3-point percentage (36.5%), free throw percentage (79.0%), and offensive rebound rate (28.6%).

On defense, the Pacers rely on havoc creation, including 15.1 takeaways and 7.7 steals per game. Indiana ranks in the top 10 in both categories, and the Pacers are in the top three with 5.8 blocked shots per contest. New York has efficiency challenges with shotmaking, as the Knicks are in the bottom third of the league in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and free throw percentage. The Knicks also average fewer than 23 assists per game, ranking in the bottom three of the NBA this season.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the superior overall profile in this matchup and, despite the absence of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have an intriguing shot creator in RJ Barrett. Barrett scored 28 points on Friday and has reached double figures in 20 consecutive games this season. He is averaging 19.6 points per game this season, and that can scale up as the primary option in this matchup. Overall, New York is in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 116.9 points per 100 possessions. The Knicks are also in the top three of the league in free throw creation (25.5 attempts per game) and turnover rate (13.1%).

New York makes huge gains on the offensive glass, securing 31.7% of missed shots and averaging 16.2 second-chance points per game. With the Pacers struggling to the league's worst defensive rebound rate (68.5%), the door is open for New York to continue that dominance. In addition, Indiana is in the bottom five of the league in defensive rating (117.1), free throw attempts allowed (25.7 per game), and assists allowed (26.3 per game) this season.

