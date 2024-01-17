The New York Knicks will host the Houston Rockets in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. New York is 23-17 overall and 11-5 at home, while Houston is 19-20 overall and 4-14 on the road. The Knicks have won seven straight games versus the Rockets. Houston is 20-17-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while New York is 22-17-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Knicks are favored by 5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220.5 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Rockets vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Rockets spread: Knicks -5

Knicks vs. Rockets over/under: 220.5 points

Knicks vs. Rockets money line: Knicks: -202, Rockets: +168

What you need to know about the Knicks

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Knicks on Monday as they took a 98-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orlando Magic. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Knicks in their matchups with the Magic: they've now lost three in a row. Miles McBride led the Knicks in the defeat with 20 points.

Jalen Brunson (calf) did not play in that loss, and he's listed as questionable for Wednesday, as is Josh Hart (knee). If one or both are out, then New York will have to rely more on new acquisition OG Anunoby. The former Raptor is averaging 14.5 points since the trade on 50.6% shooting. The Knicks are both 6-2 SU and ATS in their eight games with Anunoby in the lineup.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your 3-point shooting is a whole 18.8% worse than the opposition, a fact the Rockets found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 124-115 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though they lost, the Rockets were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Houston is one of the league's best rebounding teams, ranking sixth in rebounds per game, but it struggles in other defensive areas. The Rockets are 20th in steals per game and 26th in blocks per game. Even with those shortcomings, Houston is holding opponents to 45.6% shooting, which is the fourth-lowest mark in the NBA. Tari Eason (leg) is out for Wednesday.

How to make Knicks vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Rockets vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?