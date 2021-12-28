The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Target Center. The Timberwolves are 16-17 overall and 10-9 at home, while New York is 15-18 overall and 8-7 on the road. The Knicks have won two of their last three games. The Timberwplves have won five of their last seven.

The Timberwolves have won five of the past six games between the teams. New York is favored by five points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 212.5.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -5

Timberwolves vs. Knicks over-under: 212.5 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota beat the Boston Celtics 108-103 on Monday. Jaylen Nowell shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six rebounds. Nathan Knight double-doubled on 20 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves were without all five of their regular starters due to health and safety protocols.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Naz Reid, and Taurean Prince are not ready to return from being out due to health and safety protocols. Patrick Beverley (conditioning) did not play on Monday.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York scored a 101-87 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The team ran away with 61 points in the first half. Julius Randle shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards. Kemba Walker triple-doubled on 10 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. The Knicks stopped a six-game losing streak on Christmas Day.

Nerlens Noel and Miles McBride are out due to health and safety protocols. Jericho Sims (illness) is also out.

