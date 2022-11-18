The New York Knicks (8-7) head to Chase Center as they match up against the Golden State Warriors (6-9) on Friday night. The Knicks have won two straight games and want to keep it rolling. On Wednesday, New York beat the Denver Nuggets 106-103. On Nov. 16, Golden State fell to the Phoenix Suns 130-119. Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is questionable for Golden State. Mitchell Robinson (knee) is doubtful for New York.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Warriors odds. The over/under for total points is set at 234.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 100-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Warriors:

Knicks vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -7.5

Knicks vs. Warriors over/under: 234.5 points

Knicks vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -305, New York +240

NYK: Knicks are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six Friday games

GSW: Warriors are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 Friday games

Knicks vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a scoring playmaker in the backcourt. Brunson is able to break down his man one-on-one and get into the paint. The Villanova product can score at every level and set up the offense consistently. The 26-year-old averages 20 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high 6.9 assists per game. In Wednesday's win over the Denver Nuggets, Brunson finished with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Forward Julius Randle is a powerful presence in the low post. Randle can bully his way to the rack and finish through contact. The Kentucky product has very good footwork and is a crafty lefty. Randle leads the team in scoring (21.3) with 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's logged a double-double in three of his last five outings.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an exceptional offensive weapon. Curry is the best shooter in the league with virtually unlimited range from the perimeter. The eight-time All-Star has crafty ball handles and superb court vision. Curry is second in the NBA in scoring (32.8) with 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. In his last outing, the four-time NBA champion went off. He dropped 50 points, nine rebounds, six assists and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

Forward Andrew Wiggins has been an athletic presence on the wings. Wiggins is a long, smooth and explosive defender with the quickness to get past his man on the offensive end. The Kansas product can create his own shot on drives and from mid-range. Wiggins averages 18 points, five rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

How to make Warriors vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with the teams projected to score a combined 226 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.