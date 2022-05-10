Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry's left hamstring strain will sideline him for Game 5 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, the team announced. Lowry missed Games 1 and 2 with the same injury, as well as the last two games of Miami's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

During the Heat's 116-108 loss in Game 4 on Sunday, Lowry grabbed at his hamstring, winced and appeared to be laboring on more than one occasion. He played 30 minutes, scoring six points on 3-for-10 shooting, with seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and four turnovers. This followed 25 scoreless minutes in Game 3. Lowry missed all eight 3-pointers he attempted in those two games.

"Put it this way, you don't want to play with it," Lowry said Sunday. "But we're in a situation, we're in the playoffs, we're in a hostile environment, we're in this together no matter what. And I'm trying to be out there for my guys, no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is."

For the last nine minutes of the game, Lowry watched from the bench. Asked directly if he tweaked his hamstring on a certain play, Lowry declined to answer.

"This is a tough timing for a hamstring," he said. "I've never had a soft-tissue (injury). But the goal is to be out there. If you're asking if I'm going to try to play, yes, I'll be trying to play Game 5."

Lowry said that he would need to get treatment, however, and communicate with the training staff and team doctors leading up to Tuesday's game. Evidently, the treatment did not put him in a position to play.

Gabe Vincent took his place in the starting lineup in the four playoff games Lowry missed. Vincent only played 10 minutes in Game 4, though, scoring two points on 1-for-6 shooting. Down the stretch, Jimmy Butler initiated most of the offense, with Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo on the wing. It is unclear what the rotation will look like without Lowry this time, given Miami's two glaring issues: It shot the ball horribly from 3-point range in Philadelphia and its defensive struggles have intensified over the course of the series.