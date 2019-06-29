Kyrie Irving free agency update: All-Star point guard, Nets expected to agree to 4-year, $141M deal, per report

Irving is moving on after two seasons with the Celtics

After two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving is ready to move on once again. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is expected to agree to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets when free agency beings on Sunday. 

Irving grew up and played high school basketball in New Jersey, and his interest in moving back to that area to play for one of the New York teams was the worst-kept secret in the league. Now, to the dismay of the New York Knicks, we know he'll be taking his talents to Brooklyn. 

