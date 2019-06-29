Kyrie Irving free agency update: All-Star point guard, Nets expected to agree to 4-year, $141M deal, per report

After two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving is ready to move on once again. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is expected to agree to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets when free agency beings on Sunday.

Free agent Kyrie Irving is meeting with the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Sunday and both sides are motivated to move quickly toward reaching a 4-year, $141M deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

Irving grew up and played high school basketball in New Jersey, and his interest in moving back to that area to play for one of the New York teams was the worst-kept secret in the league. Now, to the dismay of the New York Knicks, we know he'll be taking his talents to Brooklyn.