Lakers guard Lonzo Ball out for the season due to ankle injury, per report

The past few weeks have not been good for the Los Angeles Lakers. Their playoff chances have evaporated, and they've received plenty of bad news on the injury front. That continued on Saturday evening.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, guard Lonzo Ball had his injured ankle re-evaluated on Saturday, and everyone agreed that holding him out for the remainder of the season was the best course of action.

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has been shut down for the remainder of the season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Ball had his left ankle re-evaluated by doctors today and sides agreed on course of action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 10, 2019

Ball has missed the last 18 games for the Lakers and hasn't appeared in a contest since Jan. 19 when he scored eight points against the Houston Rockets. On Feb. 28, Ball had his sore left ankle re-evaluated and it was revealed that he'd miss at least another week.

In 47 games this season, the former second overall pick averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are being extremely cautious when it comes to their players and injuries. Earlier this week, the team announced that LeBron James will be placed on a minutes restriction and likely won't participate in back-to-backs.

In addition, Brandon Ingram has been all but ruled out for the remainder of the season with a blood clot in his right shoulder. Meanwhile, forward Kyle Kuzma is also dealing with an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.