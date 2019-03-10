Lakers guard Lonzo Ball out for the season due to ankle injury, per report
The former No. 2 overall pick has missed the last 18 games for Los Angeles
The past few weeks have not been good for the Los Angeles Lakers. Their playoff chances have evaporated, and they've received plenty of bad news on the injury front. That continued on Saturday evening.
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, guard Lonzo Ball had his injured ankle re-evaluated on Saturday, and everyone agreed that holding him out for the remainder of the season was the best course of action.
Ball has missed the last 18 games for the Lakers and hasn't appeared in a contest since Jan. 19 when he scored eight points against the Houston Rockets. On Feb. 28, Ball had his sore left ankle re-evaluated and it was revealed that he'd miss at least another week.
In 47 games this season, the former second overall pick averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lakers are being extremely cautious when it comes to their players and injuries. Earlier this week, the team announced that LeBron James will be placed on a minutes restriction and likely won't participate in back-to-backs.
In addition, Brandon Ingram has been all but ruled out for the remainder of the season with a blood clot in his right shoulder. Meanwhile, forward Kyle Kuzma is also dealing with an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pistons vs. Bulls odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Pistons vs. Bulls matchup 10,000 t...
-
Lakers vs. Celtics odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Lakers vs. Celtics game 10,000 t...
-
Embid (knee) questionable vs. Pacers
Embiid has been out since the All-Star break with knee soreness
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA offers a six-game slate on Saturday
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Optima NBA DFS lineup, picks for March 9
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...