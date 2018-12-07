Lakers have no interest in Carmelo Anthony trade despite LeBron James' desire to add friend, per report

It appears that the Los Angeles Lakers don't plan on discussing a potential deal for Carmelo Anthony.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "have no interest" in acquiring Anthony in any capacity and added that Anthony had called the Lakers a while back to gauge their interest level.

This comes after Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that LeBron James wanted the Lakers to add the Houston Rockets forward to their roster. Anthony, 34, is currently in an estranged relationship with the Houston Rockets -- he is still on the roster, but isn't with the team or playing in games. After signing with Houston in July, he can be traded to a new team starting on Dec. 15.

From Vardon:

"LeBron James would like to get Carmelo Anthony to Los Angeles with him on the Lakers, a league source told The Athletic. ... But James and his camp still believe Anthony can play, that there could be a place for him as a contributor on a Lakers' team that is young and continues to battle injuries. Brandon Ingram is the latest casualty. His sprained left ankle will keep him for at least the next two games. And, broadly speaking, James does not want to see Anthony's career end either with the Houston divorce or the 10-time All-Star playing out the string in this season in a market where he doesn't want to be."

Last month, James deflected a question about the Lakers potentially adding Anthony.

"I have no idea to be honest," James said when asked if there was a possibility of Anthony joining him in Los Angeles. "That's not a question to ask me. Right now we have 15 roster spots, right? We don't even have a roster spot open right now. But that's not a question for myself."

The friendship between James and Anthony dates back to 2003, when both players entered the NBA Draft as highly-heralded prospects. James was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick in the draft, while the Denver Nuggets made Anthony the third selection.

Things didn't end super smoothly for Anthony in any of his past three stops, however -- New York, Oklahoma City and Houston -- and some have suggested that the former scoring champ should call it a career. However, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Anthony's former Nuggets teammate) Allen Iverson thinks 'Melo has more left in the tank.

"No way Melo should retire," Iverson said, via Shams Charania of The Athletic. "I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It's just got to be the right situation ... He's going to find his way to adapt to the game and the best spot. I believe in him, and I know he's strong enough. He has a strong foundation behind him as far as his family and friends. I really think he'll be alright. I'm in Melo's corner all the way."

It's unclear where Anthony could potentially end up if the Lakers, who play Friday against the Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), aren't interested in acquiring him. However, that fact could be found out in the coming weeks with the veteran forward eligible to be traded in a little over a week.