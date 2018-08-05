Lakers issue statement backing LeBron James in aftermath of President Trump's disparaging tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers issued a strong statement of support on Saturday for LeBron James in response to President Donald Trump's belittling attack on the team's big free agent acquisition this summer.

"We could not be more proud to have LeBron James as part of our Lakers family," said Lakers CEO & Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss. "He is an incredibly thoughtful and intelligent leader and clearly appreciates the power that sports has to unite communities and inspire the world to be a better place. Those efforts should be celebrated by all."

The Lakers were not the only party to show their backing for James in the aftermath of the President's remarks. A chorus of other professional athletes and NBA players -- ranging from Michael Jordan to Karl-Anthony Towns and Benjamin Watson -- also showed their support for him on Twitter. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who is in South Africa for the league's Africa Game, also issued a statement in response to the situation.

Statement to USA TODAY Sports from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is in Johannesburg, South Africa for the third NBA Africa Game (in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation), in response to President Trump’s tweet about LeBron James and CNN’s Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/5Q01VX0bt6 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 4, 2018

The President's swipe at James came after he joined CNN host Don Lemon to discuss James' involvement in opening his I Promise school in Akron, Ohio, for at-risk children. Trump insulted James' intelligence, saying that Don Lemon made the Lakers star "look smart, which isn't easy to do."

LeBron has not publicly responded to Trump's insult, but he hasn't been afraid to exchange words with him in the past. During the season, he called President Trump a "bum" after he first attacked Stephen Curry, and has criticized his Presidential demeanor and his agenda that LeBron believes is dividing America by using sports.