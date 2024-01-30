Dillon Brooks is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, but his best skill may actually be getting under opponents' skin, as Jarred Vanderbilt found out first hand on Monday night. This time, Brooks got the last laugh, as Vanderbilt was ejected in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Houston Rockets.

After Austin Reaves got into lane for a tough bucket, Brooks gave Vanderbilt a bit of a nudge and the Lakers forward responded with a shove of his own. That earned Vanderbilt his first technical, and he wasn't done there. As Brooks was walking away, Vanderbilt followed him and poked him in the back of the head for some reason. That was enough for a second technical and an early trip to the showers.

Vanderbilt's frustration seemed to stem from a play a few possessions prior where he drove to the basket and Brooks pushed him in the back. Brooks was whistled for a foul on the play and Vanderbilt took a hard fall into the basket stanchion.

This has been a frustrating season for Vanderbilt, who did not make his debut until December due to a heel injury and struggled in his initial return. He has looked better in recent weeks, however, scoring in double digits in four of his last five games entering Monday. During the Lakers' dramatic double-overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, he finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in 41 minutes.