A fixture in the Los Angeles Lakers front office has announced that he's running for president. Johnny Buss, a part-owner and vice president of strategic development for the Lakers, is running for president as an independent candidate.

While Buss' campaign is in the early stages, Buss has launched a website that contains his values.

"America's future is built on equity, sustainability, and education. Join Johnny Buss in building a brighter America for all," the website states.

It'll obviously be an uphill battle for Buss as he'll be going head-to-head with the likes of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Buss, 67, is the oldest son of Dr. Jerry Buss, who previously owned the Lakers until he died back in 2013. Upon his death, Buss passed down the controlling stake of the franchise to his six children. Jeannie Buss currently serves as the controlling owner of the Lakers.

Buss previously served as the president of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, while also running a professional indoor soccer team in Los Angeles before the league folded.

The news comes just days after New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was reportedly being considered to run with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his vice presidential candidate.