The Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) and the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) square off in a cross-conference bout on Monday. The Lakers have won four of their last five outings, and on Saturday, Los Angeles defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-115. On the other side, Philadelphia snapped its two-game skid as on Nov. 25, the 76ers edged out the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-123. Anthony Davis (hip) is listed as probable for the Lakers, while, LeBron James (left calf contusion) is questionable. Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) is out for the 76ers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 6-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 231. Before making any 76ers vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Lakers vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -6

Lakers vs. 76ers Over-Under: 231 points

Lakers vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -228, Los Angeles +187

LAL: The Lakers have hit the 4Q money line in 72 of their last 97 games

PHI: The 76ers have hit the money line in 60 of their last 85 games



Why the Lakers can cover

James is an exceptional difference-maker whenever he steps on the floor. The four-time MVP continues to get to the rack with no trouble, absorbing contact in the lane. Additionally, James owns outstanding court vision, and the 38-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, eight rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. On Nov. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks, he totaled 26 points, nine boards, and seven assists.

Davis thrives on both ends of the floor and the Kentucky product is an elite rim protector due to his instincts and superb length. The 30-year-old can also bully his way to the rim to create efficient looks. Davis leads the team in rebounds (12.1) and blocks (2.9) with 22.1 points per game. In his last outing, Davis finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid has a combination of power and finesse in his game. Embiid can knock down jumpers with ease and use his strength to bully players in the lane. The Kansas product also defends the paint at a high level. Embiid is fourth in the NBA in rebounds (11.3) but first in scoring (32.1). In his last game, he racked up 35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks.

Guard Tyrese Maxey has been on a tear throughout the season. Maxey uses his speed to blow past defenders and use his craftiness score at all three levels. The 23-year-old logs 26.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and a team-high 6.8 assists per game. He's scored at least 28 points in two of his last three games, including on Nov. 21 versus the Cavs when Maxey dropped 30 points and six assists.

