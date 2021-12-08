The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had much of a home-court advantage this season, going just 8-7 on their own floor. Their 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday was their fourth defeat in their last six games at home. The Lakers (12-12) attempt to end their struggles when they host the Boston Celtics (13-11) on Tuesday. The Celtics won the first meeting of the 2021-22 NBA season between the teams, posting a 130-108 victory on Nov. 19 in Boston.

Tipoff at Staples Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 220. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Lakers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Lakers vs. Celtics spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Lakers vs. Celtics over-under: 220 points

Lakers vs. Celtics money line: Los Angeles -140, Boston +120

LAL: The Lakers are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games against teams with winning records

BOS: The Celtics are 6-0 ATS in their last six meetings with Los Angeles



Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is among the top scoring teams in the NBA, ranking fourth with an average of 111.7 points per game. Anthony Davis tops the club -- and is 11th in the league -- at 24.4 points and has recorded at least 20 in seven consecutive contests. The 28-year-old led the Lakers with 31 points in the loss at Boston last month.

Russell Westbrook is one of three Lakers averaging more than 20 points this season, as he's producing 20.3 per game. The former NBA MVP, who is fourth in the league in assists (8.6), has averaged 22 points over his last 10 contests. Malik Monk has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four outings, registering all 20 of his points off the bench on Friday in the second half.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston had six players reach double figures in points on Saturday. Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder led the way with 31 points apiece, with the former adding 10 boards for his third double-double in five games and ninth overall this season. The 23-year-old is among the top scorers in the NBA, ranking ninth with an average of 25.2 points.

Tatum came up with a strong performance in his first meeting with the Lakers this campaign. The two-time All-Star led all players with 37 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics posted a 130-108 victory at home on Nov. 19. Schroder, who has averaged 19 points over his last 10 contests, scored 21 in the triumph as Boston had five players finish in double figures.

How to make Lakers vs. Celtics picks

