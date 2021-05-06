Both Los Angeles teams are trying to improve their playoff position, adding extra importance to Thursday's clash between the Lakers and host Clippers with only 10 days remaining in the regular season. The reigning NBA champion Lakers (37-28) will again be without star forward LeBron James (ankle) as they attempt to avoid a three-game season sweep at the hands of the Clippers. While the Lakers are tied with Dallas for fifth place in the Western Conference, the Clippers (44-22) are battling the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed with six games to play.

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -8

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 211 points

Lakers vs. Clippers: Clippers -350; Lakers +290

LAL: G Dennis Schroder (health/safety protocols) is out and G Talen Horton-Tucker (calf) is questionable

LAC: The Clippers lead the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (41.7).

Why the Lakers can cover



Anthony Davis missed the last matchup against the Clippers, but he is coming off his best game since missing more than two months with an Achilles/calf issue. Davis scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Monday's win over Denver, marking the third time in four games he has scored at least 22 points. As much as the Lakers need his offensive contributions, Davis has been stellar at the defensive end with 13 blocked shots in the last five games.

Center Andre Drummond, who also sat out the last game against the Clippers, is coming off a dud with four points and zero rebounds on Monday. He had averaged nearly 12 rebounds over his previous six contests while scoring in double figures in five of those games. Reserve forward Montrezl Harrell has been limited to double digits the past three, but he had 19 points vs. the Clippers on April 4 and 17 points and 10 boards against them in December.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers feature a formidable 1-2 offensive punch with the tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are averaging 48.9 points between them. Leonard has not done much in the scoring department since sitting out nine games due to a sore foot, scoring 13 points and attempting only six shots on Tuesday and collecting 16 points and six rebounds in his return to the lineup on Saturday. George has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games.

The Clippers have not scored more than 105 points in four straight games but they are getting healthy with the return of Leonard and point guard Patrick Beverley, who had eight points and three assists off the bench Tuesday in his first game since April 8. Reggie Jackson, starting in place of Beverley, scored 18 points and knocked down 4 of 9 3-point attempts in Tuesday's win. He also had 15 points and buried three 3-pointers in the previous game.

