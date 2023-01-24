The battle of LA has the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25) and the Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) squaring off on Tuesday night. The Lakers head into this contest with some momentum, winning three of their last four games. On Jan. 22, the team rallied from a 25-point deficit, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112. Likewise, the Clippers are winners of two in a row, and on Sunday, they topped the Dallas Mavericks 112-98. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable while Anthony Davis (foot) remains out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Lakers are the home team. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Clippers as a 5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Lakers odds The over/under for total points is set at 230.

Clippers vs. Lakers spread: Clippers -5

Clippers vs. Lakers Over-Under: 230 points

Clippers vs. Lakers money line: Clippers -205, Lakers +170

LAC: Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Tuesday games

LAL: Lakers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games following an ATS win



Why the Lakers can cover

Forward James is having a masterful campaign. James continues to showcase his outstanding offensive repertoire, scoring from anywhere on the floor, and the 18-time All-Star is tough to stop when he's attacking downhill. James is sixth in the NBA in scoring (29.8) with 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists. In his last outing, he finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Center Thomas Bryant is an energetic and lengthy force in the paint. Bryant has been an effective finisher around the rim with good leaping ability as the Indiana product is averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and shoots 64% from the field. He's tallied nine double-doubles on the year. On Jan. 22, Bryant racked up a season-high 31 points and 14 rebounds.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Paul George is a two-way athletic threat in the frontcourt who owns a smooth combination of ball handles, shooting, and explosiveness. The Fresno State product glides on defense and can defend multiple positions. George averages 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists in his last contest.

Forward Kawhi Leonard provides the Clippers with an assertive weapon on offense. Leonard owns massive hands and wingspan that allow him to impact the game on both sides as the five-time All-Star logs 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 31-year-old has scored at least 30 points in three of his past four games. On Jan. 20, he finished with 36 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

