The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies clash in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Lakers knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime on Tuesday to secure the No. 7 seed. Memphis dropped two of its last three regular-season games before rolling into Sunday's showdown.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the FedExForum in Memphis. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds. The over/under for total points is set at 227.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -3.5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 227.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -170, Los Angeles +143

LAL: The Over is 8-0 in the Lakers' last eight overall

MEM: The Over is 10-2 in Grizzlies' last 12 games playing on three or more days rest

Why the Lakers can cover



Forward LeBron James will be playing in the postseason for the 16th time in his career. James is a menace who gets a full head of steam attacking the lane. The 19-time All-Star selection also makes superb passes as a distributor. He logged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. In the win over Minnesota, James dropped 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Forward Anthony Davis is an excellent two-way playmaker in the frontcourt. Davis uses his long arms to swat away shots and snag rebounds. The Kentucky product thrives in the lane and can score in the low post. Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest. In March 7 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he finished with 30 points and 22 boards.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant is a high-flying playmaker. Morant owns outstanding bounce to soar above the rim and uses his solid court vision to set up the offense. The two-time All-Star led the team in points (26.2), assists (8.1) and steals (1.1). On March 29 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Morant dropped 36 points, nine assists and three steals.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has played like one of the best defensive bigs in the NBA. Jackson Jr. has a combination of athleticism and instincts to consistently make plays at the rim. The Michigan State product led the league in blocks (3) to go along with 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. In the season finale versus the Milwaukee Bucks, he totaled 36 points, three blocks, and shot 5-of-6 from downtown.

