Lakers vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, and tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is at 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers return home after concluding their four-game road trip on Monday with a win over the Pelicans. They have found life without Victor Oladipo (knee) to be quite difficult thus far, winning just two of six games and covering the spread only once. Indiana will face a rested James, who sat out last weekend's game against Golden State. Los Angeles is listed as a 2.5-point road favorite, while the Over-Under for total points is 216 in the latest Lakers vs. Pacers odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Pacers picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of what an impact the return of James has on the Lakers. L.A. is 21-14 in games James has played this season, as opposed to just 6-12 with him sidelined. He put up 38 points in his last meeting with Indiana -- a win.

The Lakers' 11-14 record away from home might not suggest it, but they have done an excellent job of covering the spread in road contests lately. Even with LeBron out, L.A. has covered in seven of its past 10 road games. The Lakers have also covered in six of the past eight meetings with the Pacers.

But just because Los Angeles is expected to get James back for this game doesn't mean it will cover the Lakers vs. Pacers spread.

The model is also well aware that while this is a back-to-back, Indiana has won six of nine games on zero days rest this season. The Pacers also boast an 18-7 record at home and are beginning to figure out life without Oladipo. They have received big contributions from Darren Collison lately, and they're going to need him to continue to stand out as the primary playmaker with Oladipo sidelined.

Collison is coming off of a 22-point performance Monday night and has averaged 19.3 points and 7.3 assists over the past three games. His strong play has been infectious, as fourth-year big man Turner has averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and over three combined steals and blocks during that time.

