The Los Angeles Lakers (41-32) will aim for their sixth consecutive victory when they face the Indiana Pacers (41-33) on Friday night. Los Angeles is coming off a 136-124 win over Memphis on Wednesday, and it also beat Indiana in a 150-145 final last Sunday. The Pacers wrapped up a five-game road trip on Wednesday, falling to Chicago in a 125-99 final. They are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers are in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Lakers odds, while the over/under is 243 points.

Pacers vs. Lakers spread: Pacers -3.5

Pacers vs. Lakers over/under: 243 points

Pacers vs. Lakers money line: Pacers: -156, Lakers: +131

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is playing its best basketball of the season, rattling off five consecutive wins to move into ninth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers are only 2.5 games back of Dallas for sixth place, which is the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament. Their winning streak includes a 150-145 win over Indiana last Sunday, as Anthony Davis poured in 36 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

They added a 128-124 win over Milwaukee as 9.5-point road underdogs on Tuesday, with Austin Reaves posting a triple-double and hitting a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining in double overtime. LeBron James had a triple-double of his own in a 136-124 win over Memphis on Wednesday, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. The Lakers have won 10 straight games against Eastern Conference opponents, and they are 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these teams.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has won seven of its last 12 games as it tries to hold off Miami and Philadelphia for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers mounted a huge fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short in the loss to the Lakers on Sunday, as Pascal Siakam finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds. They bounced back with a 133-116 win over the Clippers on Monday, pulling off the upset as 6-point underdogs.

Siakam had 31 points on 12 of 20 shooting in that game, while center Myles Turner added 24 points and seven rebounds. Davis (knee) and James (ankle) are both game-time decisions for Friday's contest, so the Lakers could be without some star power in this matchup. Indiana has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games against Los Angeles.

