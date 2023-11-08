We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are 3-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Los Angeles is 3-4 overall and 0-4 on the road.

The Lakers are 2-5 against the spread this season, while Houston is 3-3 against the number. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Lakers odds, and the over/under is 220 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Lakers spread: Rockets +2.5

Rockets vs. Lakers over/under: 220 points

Rockets vs. Lakers money line: Rockets: +120, Lakers: -143

Rockets vs. Lakers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets blew past Sacramento 122-97 on Monday as Houston built a 67-42 lead at the half and coasted to victory. Houston can attribute much of its success to Jalen Green, who scored 23 points, and Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists.

Sengun appears to be having a breakout season in his third year in the NBA. He's averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 56.1% from the floor. He makes up part of a talented young core with Green and Jabari Smith, as well as veteran additions Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have helped build out a quality starting five.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 108-107 to Miami. The Lakers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games, and they're winless on the road so far this season. They also rank in the bottom half of the NBA in scoring and scoring defense so far in 2023-24.

The Lakers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Austin Reaves, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, and LeBron James who scored 30 points. Reaves continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. However, the Lakers could be shorthanded as Anthony Davis (adductor/hip) is questionable, while Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are out.

How to make Rockets vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Lakers vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 79-42 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.