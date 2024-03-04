The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference matchup on Monday. Los Angeles is 33-29 overall and 21-10 at home, while Oklahoma City is 42-18 overall and 18-12 on the road. The Lakers have won two of their three meetings this season, including each of the last two contests.

What to know about the Thunder

The Thunder are coming off a 118-110 win over the Suns on Sunday as they'll play the second half of a road back-to-back. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a force in every aspect of the game with 35 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks. Small forward Jalen Williams added 22 points, while Chet Holmgren had 14 points and nine rebounds. The Thunder have won seven of their last eight games and are 5-1 since the All-Star break.

Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the NBA in scoring (31.2 points) and has scored at least 30 points in nine straight contests. OKC has the fourth-best scoring offense (121.2 ppg) with the second-best shooting percentage (50.1%) in the league. The Thunder are the best 3-point shooting team (39.5%) with their top six players in made 3-pointers all shooting better than 38% from beyond the arc. The Thunder, who have the best record in the West, have evolved from just the Gilgeous-Alexander Show and have one of the best offenses in the NBA. OKC also has the second-best ATS record (38-21-1) in the league. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a 124-114 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday, moving them to 6-3 over their last nine contests. LeBron James had 26 points and nine assists in the loss as he's averaging 25.3 points, seven rebounds and 7.9 assists in his 21st NBA season. James became the first player to score 40,000 career points during the matchup against Denver.

Anthony Davis is adding 25 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest in his 12th NBA season. Even with Davis and James aging in a league with incredible young talent, they can still get to and finish at the rim with the best players in the league. The Lakers rank second in the NBA in points in the paint and third in fast-break points, in large part due to that duo. James (ankle) is questionable and Davis (Achilles) is probable for Monday, like they are on the majority of injury reports this season. The Lakers have the third-best shooting percentage (49.7%), including shooting over 51% from the field in five straight contests. See which team to pick here.

