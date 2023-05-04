The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers square off in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinal series on Thursday. The Lakers went into the Chase Center and secured a 117-112 win in Game 1. Golden State rolled into the 2023 NBA playoffs as the sixth seed and went 33-8 at home during the regular season. On the flip side, Los Angeles is the No. 7 seed and went 20-21 on the road.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as a 6-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 227. Before making any Warriors vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Warriors: Golden State -6

Lakers vs. Warriors Over-Under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -250, Los Angeles +205

GSW: Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up loss

LAL: Lakers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 Conference Semifinals games

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis has been dominant on both offense and defense. Davis has terrific length and instincts as a shot-blocker, and the eight-time All-Star finishes strong around the rim while owning a smooth mid-range jumper. Davis leads the team in rebounds (15) and blocks (4.3) with 22.1 points per game during the playoffs. In the Game 1 win, Davis racked up 30 points, 23 boards, and four blocks.

Forward LeBron James continues to be unstoppable in attacking the rack and is a force on the glass. The four-time NBA champion is first on the team in scoring (22.1) with 11.1 rebounds and five assists per game during the postseason. James has recorded a double-double in five of the seven playoff games thus far. On Tuesday, he finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is a superior marksman with unlimited range. Curry can catch fire in a flash and hits shots off the dribble with ease. The nine-time All-Star is leading the team in scoring (32.9) along with five rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in the playoffs. Additionally, he's shooting 38% from downtown. In his last outing, Curry had 27 points and went 6 of 13 from three.

Guard Klay Thompson is another knockdown shooter on the perimeter. Thompson excels as a catch-and-shoot threat and doesn't need much space to elevate. The Washington State product logs 21.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during the playoffs. He has scored at least 25 points in three of his last five outings, including on April 26 versus the Sacramento Kings when Thompson produced 25 points and made five 3-pointers.

