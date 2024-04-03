The Washington Wizards will host the Los Angeles Lakers in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Washington is 15-61 overall and 7-31 at home, while Los Angeles is 43-33 overall and 16-21 on the road. The Lakers have won the last three meetings, including a 134-131 overtime victory on Feb. 29. Los Angeles is 36-40-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Washington is 34-39-3 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Los Angeles is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Lakers spread: Wizards +12.5

Wizards vs. Lakers over/under: 234 points

Wizards vs. Lakers money line: Wizards: +561, Lakers: -821

Wizards vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards must've know the odds they were up against on Tuesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They managed a 117-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks despite being 13-point underdogs. The Wizards' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Corey Kispert led the charge by scoring 27 points with seven rebounds, while Deni Avdija had 23 points and eight rebounds.

Washington won versus Milwaukee without Tyus Jones (back) and Kyle Kuzma (heel), and while Jones is out again on Wednesday, Kuzma is a game-time decision. The Wizards have a way of showing up when huge underdogs, as evident against the Bucks, as Washington has a 12-3-2 against-the-spread record when the spread is +11 to +14 points. However, the team is also just 13-24-1 ATS in D.C., giving it the second-worst ATS home record in the league. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 128-111. Los Angeles pushed the score to 100-79 by the end of the third, a deficit Toronto cut but never quite recovered from. LeBron James was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a double-double on 23 points and nine assists, while Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

L.A. is now 7-1 over its last eight games, though it has only covered in four of those contests. The Lakers are middle-of-the-pack on both ends of the court, ranking 17th in offensive rating and 14th in defensive rating. While the Lakers rank third in the NBA in field goal percentage and seventh in 3-point percentage, they aren't necessarily taking advantage of their strength with the latter as they rank just 29th in 3-point attempts per game. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Wizards will be relying on another big game from Kispert to pull off a victory. On the year, Kispert has averaged 13 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Wizards are 12-3-2 against the spread in their last 17 games when the spread was between +11 to +14.

The Lakers are 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between -14 to -11.

The Wizards are 13-24-1 against the spread in their last 38 games when at home.

How to make Wizards vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model on an 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.