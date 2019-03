The Los Angeles Lakers' playoff hopes are in serious trouble after a crucial loss to the lowly Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in a close one on Friday, the Lakers had a chance to get back on track against a bad Suns team, but instead found themselves down by double-digits in the first half and could never recover, going on to lose, 118-109.

It was the second straight loss for the Lakers, their fourth in five games and statistically the worst team a LeBron James team has ever lost to when he plays. Now 30-33 on the season, the Lakers in 10th place, four and a half games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot. With just 19 games to play, it's going to be very hard for them to make up that much ground.

If they do miss out, it will be the first time LeBron James hasn't played in the postseason since 2005. He put up big numbers on Saturday night to do his part, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds and 16 assists. But it was his hilariously careless gaffe that everyone will be talking about.

In the middle of the third quarter, a visibly frustrated James went to inbound the ball and tossed it right into the back of the backboard for one of the most bizarre turnovers you'll ever see. It was honestly so bad that you're left wondering if he did it on purpose -- though that would make absolutely no sense.

This was not only one of the strangest plays of the season, but probably LeBron's career. And it really sums up his first season with the Lakers: strange, comical and disappointing.