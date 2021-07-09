LeBron James was the first obstacle standing between Chris Paul and his attempt this postseason at the championship that has for years. When the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns began, it looked like the defending champion Lakers would advance after Paul hurt his shoulder in the first half of Game 1. But Paul recovered. James, battling the effects of a high ankle sprain suffered during the regular season, did not. The Suns came back to beat the Lakers. They've since beaten the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers as well.

Two games into the NBA Finals, the Suns are officially halfway to beating the Milwaukee Bucks as well. They lead the series 2-0, and James wants you to know it. He has been counting down the wins for Paul on Twitter, first tweeting after Game 1…

And then again after Game 2…

James and Paul are longtime friends. They graduated high school in the same year, though Paul spent the next two at Wake Forest while James went straight to the NBA. They have both served together as NBPA leaders. They've famously vacationed together alongside Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. James was even a groomsman at Paul's 2011 wedding. Their friendship extends far beyond basketball.

But on the court, James has achieved far more team success than Paul has. He is a four-time NBA champion. Paul has never reached the top of the mountain. But he's closer now than he's ever been, and if this countdown is any indication, James is actively pulling for his friend to finally get there this postseason.