The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with LeBron James, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. This deal will keep LeBron in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season, when he will be 40 years old.

LeBron is coming off another stellar individual season, in which he made his 18th straight All-Star appearance and the All-NBA Third Team. His 30.3 points per game were his most since 2008 when he was still in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he added 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists to go along with the impressive points per game average.

Despite his efforts, the Lakers failed to even make the play-in tournament, however, finishing 11th in the Western Conference at 33-49.

