LeBron James is used to carrying his teams by himself in the postseason. He once averaged 35.8 points per game in the NBA Finals, and has consistently led underwhelming rosters deep into the playoffs. In that sense, what he experienced on Sunday was relatively new. When the dust settled on the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, James was his team's fourth-leading scorer.

Leading the way? Trade deadline acquisition Rui Hachimura, who made five of his six 3-point attempts en route to tying the Laker record for most playoff points by a sub (29, with Mychal Thompson). Coming in a close second was Austin Reaves, who scored 23 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. An unsurprising third-place finisher? James' hand-picked co-star, Anthony Davis, who may have only scored 22 points, but more than made up for his relatively low scoring total with 12 rebounds, seven blocks, three steals and three assists.

And James himself? By his standards, it was a slow day. He closed the game with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Not bad, but also not what we'd expect out of one of the NBA's greatest one-man shows. As recently as five months ago, James needed to average over 34 points on over 24 shots per game just to keep this team afloat with Davis injured. On Sunday, James only needed one sentence to show how much things have changed. "It was our supporting cast that won us the game," James told reporters after the victory.

In December, James was seemingly so distraught about the state of his team that when he was asked about possible roster moves, he implored the media to "Go ask Rob [Pelinka] those question." Well, it seems as though Pelinka has delivered. The Lakers are now 20-8 since their trade deadline acquisitions debuted despite James himself missing many of those games. The Lakers now have a supporting cast that is capable of winning them games.

When the season began, any hopes the Lakers had of genuine contention rested on James and Davis playing like superheroes. Sunday proved that the bar is lower now. Every once in a while, the Lakers can carry James now, and that makes them a far more threatening playoff opponent.